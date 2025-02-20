DC approves development projects worth Rs637 million

Vehari - A meeting of the District Development Committee was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Vehari Imrana Touqeer, where 38 development schemes worth Rs 637 million were approved. These schemes include District Council Schemes 20, Public Health Engineering Schemes 1 Forestry Department Schemes 2, Education Department Schemes 6 ,Minority Department Schemes 2, Local Government 7 Schemes, Deputy Commissioner Imrana Touqeer directed that the development schemes be implemented promptly, stating that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision prioritizes public welfare and development projects. All relevant departments were instructed to take necessary steps to initiate development work quickly. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muzaffar Khan, CEO Education Zafar Iqbal Wattoo, XEN Public Health Engineering, CO District Council Syed Nasser Numan Shah, and other officers.

RECRUITMENT PROCESS CONTINUES IN POLICE

In Vehari district, the height and chest measurement phase for police constables and lady constables recruitment is underway at the police lines. Chairman Recruitment Board Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, DIG Welfare Punjab, DPO Vehari Mansoor Aman, and SSP Patrolling Saleem Khan Niazi are overseeing all stages.

A total of 1,499 male and female candidates who passed the running test were called for height and chest measurement. The entire process is being recorded through digital cameras and CCTV cameras. A special booth has also been set up for the checking of objectionable candidates. Biometric verification of candidates is being done through machines, while foolproof arrangements have been made for security.DPO Mansoor Aman said that recruitment is being done without any recommendations, bribery, or nepotism. Candidates should trust their abilities; if someone has promised to get them recruited, report it to the police immediately.