Depression: A Silent Threat

I want to raise my voice about the growing threat of depression in our society—a silent storm that millions face daily. It affects emotions, relationships, mental health, and nearly every aspect of life. Unfortunately, it is often misunderstood and unrecognised due to a lack of awareness. Reports indicate that between 22% and 60% of Pakistan’s population suffers from depression.

Those affected experience feelings of hopelessness, loss of energy, social withdrawal, difficulty concentrating, and an inability to care for themselves. Many, unable to cope, tragically resort to suicide. Multiple factors contribute to depression, including poverty, insecurity, terrorism, violence, overpopulation, marital issues, financial worries, social isolation, and stigma.

To combat depression, it is crucial to seek professional help from doctors or counsellors, talk to family and friends, and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Staying connected with others and avoiding drugs or alcohol can also make a difference. The government must play a vital role in expanding mental health services, raising awareness, and reducing stigma so that everyone can access the support they need.

ZAREEF AHMED,

Tump.