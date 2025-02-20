Thursday, February 20, 2025
DHO visits basic health centers

February 20, 2025
SIALKOT  -  District Health Officer (DHO) Sialkot Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry on Wednesday visited the basic health centers Dhanan Wali, Saeedan Wali East, Bajra Garhi and village Haripur and reviewed the medical facilities. According to a spokesperson, DHO Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry directed the administration to ensure free provision of medical facilities and medicines to the patients. DHO said that the special attention should be given to pregnant women, children and medical facilities should continue to the citizens without interruption. During his visit, he checked the expiry dates of various medicines, records of surgical instruments and essential equipment in the pharmacy and reviewed the cleanliness. Later, he also inspected the buildings under construction at the centers and ambulance medical kits.

