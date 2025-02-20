Discos seek Nepra’s nod for refund of Rs2 per unit to consumers

ISLAMABAD - Ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) have sought NEPRA’s approval for a refund of Rs2 per unit to consumers on account of monthly FCA for January, as the power generation has declined by 2 percent during the month on year-on-year basis.

The government’s winter package failed to boost energy consumption as the power generation declined by 2 percent from 8,314 GWh in January 2024 to 8,153 GWh during January 2025, said a petition submitted by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA). However, the fuel cost has considerably reduced from Rs14.5456/unit in January 2024 to Rs11/unit during month of January 2025.

In a petition submitted with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on behalf of Discos, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) said that the reference fuel charged from the consumers during January was Rs 13.0010/unit, while the cost of the energy delivered to DISCOs was Rs11.0080/ unit, and requested a decrease of Rs2.0019/unit over the reference charges on account of FCA for the month of January 2025.

As per the petition, in January, the total energy generated was 8,153 GWh at the cost Rs10.7894/unit, while power delivered to DISCOs stood at 7,816 GWh, with an average fuel cost of Rs11.008 per unit. As per the data share by CPPA, like December, nuclear was again the leading source of electricity in January 2025, contributing over 26.6 per cent or 2,169 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to the national grid at Rs1.8 per unit. This was followed by RLNG-based power at 18.92 per cent (1,542GWh) and local-coal generation of 15.56pc (1,269 GWh). Natural gas-based generation accounted for 13.1 per cent of the total electricity (1,069 GWh) at Rs13.2 per unit while hydropower generation contribution was only 10.6 percent or 866 GWh.

The power generation from imported coal was 8.53 percent (or 695GWh). However, furnace oil-based generation, though minimal at 1.34 per cent, had the highest cost at Rs30.34 per unit. Wind power provided 2.67 per cent (218 GWh), and solar made up a smaller share at just 1.06 per cent (86 GWh). Baggasse-based power contribution was 1.17 percent (95GWh). Nepra has scheduled a public hearing on February 27 this month to evaluate whether the requested fuel charges variation is justified, and if companies adhered to economic merit order (EMO) in dispatching power from their plants and private suppliers. If approved, the refund will apply to all categories except lifeline users, domestic consumers using up to 300 units, electric vehicle charging stations, pre-paid electricity consumers across all categories, and agricultural consumers.