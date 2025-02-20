Thursday, February 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ECP seeks report on Punjab’s ongoing development projects ahead of polls

ECP seeks report on Punjab’s ongoing development projects ahead of polls
Web Desk
7:14 PM | February 20, 2025
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has requested a comprehensive report on all ongoing development projects across Punjab.

According to sources, the provincial election commissioner has sent a letter to the Communication Department, seeking progress updates on civil works across the province.

The directive requires officials to submit a report covering development schemes from December 2, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

The move is aimed at ensuring transparency and adherence to the election code of conduct ahead of the upcoming polls.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1740039054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025