ECP seeks report on Punjab’s ongoing development projects ahead of polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has requested a comprehensive report on all ongoing development projects across Punjab.

According to sources, the provincial election commissioner has sent a letter to the Communication Department, seeking progress updates on civil works across the province.

The directive requires officials to submit a report covering development schemes from December 2, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

The move is aimed at ensuring transparency and adherence to the election code of conduct ahead of the upcoming polls.