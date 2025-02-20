Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Fitrana and Fidya 2025 rates announced

Islamic Ideology Council Chairman Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi has announced the minimum Fitrana and Fidya rates for 2025, setting the basic amount at Rs220 per person.
Fitrana (Zakat al-Fitr) is a mandatory charity given before Eid-ul-Fitr, while Fidya is compensation for missed fasts.
The Fitrana amount varies based on different commodities:
- Wheat: Rs220
- Barley: Rs450
- Dates: Rs1,650
- Raisins: Rs2,500
- Dried apricots/figs: Rs5,000
For Fidya (compensation for 30 missed fasts):
- Wheat: Rs2,600
- Barley: Rs13,500
- Dates: Rs49,500
- Raisins: Rs75,000
- Dried apricots/figs: Rs50,000
Dr. Naeemi urged wealthy individuals to pay Fitrana according to their financial capacity to better support the needy. He also reminded that those who break a fast intentionally must either fast for 60 consecutive days or feed 60 underprivileged people.
People using subsidized government flour can pay a reduced Fitrana of Rs60. Residents outside Punjab should calculate Fitrana based on local commodity prices.