Erasing Kashmir

The situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir continues to deteriorate as India follows in the footsteps of its ideological counterpart, Israel, in its attempt to forcibly annex the Muslim-majority region. The goal is clear: to erase Muslim identity and alter the region’s demographics so completely that Kashmir ceases to exist as a distinct entity. Just as Israel has intensified its brutality and cultural eradication of Palestinians, India has escalated its oppression in Kashmir.

Recently, Indian police raided dozens of bookshops in occupied Kashmir, seizing hundreds of copies of books written by Islamic scholar Abul Ala Maududi, the founder of Jamaat-e-Islami. The party, which has long worked for the welfare of the Kashmiri people, was declared a banned organisation by the Hindu nationalist BJP government in 2019. Now, books authored by Maududi—regardless of their subject matter—are being confiscated, and Islamic literature is being outlawed. Books on Islamic history, culture, and morality are being purged from bookstores in an alarming effort to erase Islamic identity. This mirrors the situation in Israel, where bookshops in Jerusalem were recently raided, and any material deemed “offensive” by the Zionist regime was removed.

History teaches us that those who burn books and suppress free expression are never on the right side. Just as the Nazis burned books in the 1930s, today Israel and the Indian government are engaged in the same practice. This crackdown on literature is just one aspect of the ongoing settler-colonial project in Kashmir. Under the guise of infrastructure development, India is constructing new railways and roads that fragment Muslim communities, cutting them off from their own land and preventing their return. Such tactics constitute crimes under international law. The systematic oppression of Kashmir’s Muslim identity is not just a legal violation—it is an affront to moral principles upheld by humanity for centuries.

Pakistan must continue to stand with the people of Kashmir with the same unwavering determination that Palestinians demonstrate in their struggle for liberation. This is our fight, and we must not falter.