Thursday, February 20, 2025
Exciting matches lined up for President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2025

Staff Reporter
February 20, 2025
LAHORE  -  Two exciting encounters are scheduled to take place today (Thursday) in the Sarsabz 4th President of Pakistan Polo Cup – National Open Polo Championship 2025 at the Jinnah Polo Fields. In the first match of the day, FG Polo will face HN Polo at 2pm. FG Polo team consists of Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Raja Mikael Sami, Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu, and Raul Laplacette while HN Polo team comprises Haider Naseem, Hamza Mawaz Khan, Pelayo Berazadi, and Ramiro Zavaleta. In the second match of the day, Olympia/AZB will take on BN/Newage at 3:30 pm. Olympia/AZB team includes Ahmad Zubair Butt, Abdul Rehman Monnoo, Luis Manuel Aguirre, and Novillo Astrada while BN/Newage team has Babar Naseem, Adnan Jaleel Azam, Marcos Solari, and Tito Ruiz Guinazu. According to Club Secretary Maj (Retd) Ali Taimoor, the National Open Championship, being held in collaboration with Sarsabz Pakistan, has seen intense and competitive matches so far.

Staff Reporter

