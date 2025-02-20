Thursday, February 20, 2025
FO rejects Afghan diplomat’s remarks about mistreatment of Afghans

SHAFQAT ALI
February 20, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Wednesday said it hosted millions of Afghans for decades with respect and dignity for decades. In response to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said: “We have noted the remarks made by the Afghan Charge d’ Affaires in Islamabad, about Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan. His assertions regarding mistreatment of Afghan nationals are misplaced. I would like to remind him that Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghans for decades with respect and dignity, while extending traditional hospitality, sharing its resources and services such as education and health, even with very little international support.”

As regards aliens, he said, “we started IFRP in 2023, and put in place appropriate mechanisms to ensure that no one is mistreated or harassed during the repatriation process. In this connection, we also extensively engaged the Afghan side to ensure smooth repatriation of Afghan nationals.” The spokesperson added: “While Pakistan has done what it could, we expect interim Afghan authorities to create conducive conditions in Afghanistan, so that these returnees are fully integrated in the Afghan society. The real test of Afghan authorities would be to ensure that rights of these people about whom the Afghan Cd’A talked are protected in Afghanistan.”

SHAFQAT ALI

