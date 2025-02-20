Foolproof security arrangements for Champions Trophy matches; over 6000 security personnel deployed

KARACHI - Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed presided over a meeting at the special security unit (SSU) Headquarters to finalize the security measures for the Champions Trophy matches, attended by senior officers and all other stakeholders. The meeting focused on ensuring comprehensive planning and coordination among various security agencies, reinforcing the commitment to safeguarding the event and all individuals involved, said a news release on Wednesday.

In a meeting, comprehensive and robust security arrangements have been finalized for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches scheduled to take place at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi. The matches are set to be held on February 19th and 21st and March 1st, 2025.

To ensure the safety and security of players, officials, and spectators, over 6700 law enforcement personnel have been deployed. This include 1,745 personnel from the Security Division including 1045 SSU commandos and lady commandos, 1,390 traffic police officers, 328 special branch personnel, and officers from district police and other law enforcement agencies. These personnel will be stationed at important locations, including the National Bank Cricket Stadium, airport, designated routes, parking areas, hotels, and other key points.

Additionally, snipers will be strategically positioned at sensitive locations to provide an added layer of security. A highly trained Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team, equipped with advanced weaponry, will remain on standby at the SSU headquarters to respond to any emergencies. The team will also conduct patrols around the stadium to maintain vigilance. Furthermore, the SSU’s Special Command and Control Bus will be deployed in the vicinity of the stadium to monitor and ensure law and order throughout the event.

General Instructions For Spectators:

To facilitate a smooth and secure experience for all attendees, the following guidelines have been issued: All roads around the stadium will remain open for traffic. Commuters of Sir Shah Suleman road shall avoid the route during match timings to avoid any inconvenience. Parking facilities for the general public will be available at China Ground and National Coaching Centre adjacent to the National Bank Cricket Stadium, for both vehicles and motorcycles. Expo Centre has also been allocated as the parking point for general public.VIPs and vehicles with special passes will have access to parking inside the stadium. Spectators will only be permitted entry through the main gate and Gate No. 04, 05 ,06, 12, 13, and 14. All other gates will remain closed.Only VIPs and vehicles with authorized stickers/passes will be allowed to enter through Gate No. 8. All stadium gates will open three hours before the start of the match. Spectators are advised to reach the stadium before the match to avoid any inconvenience. All spectators will have to undergo security checks at the entry gates. Spectators must present their original National ID Card and physical match ticket/pass for entry. Only hard copies of match tickets will be accepted. Online tickets will not be valid. Those who have booked tickets online can collect their physical tickets from designated TCS centers.