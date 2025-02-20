From personal experience to public expression: My artistic journey

Q: When did you first realise you wanted to be an artist?

A: I have always had a passion for art since childhood. As the youngest of three siblings, I often watched my sisters paint and draw, which developed my interest in making art. Overtime, my love for art grew, leading me to pursue it as a career.

Q: What kind of environment did you grow up in, and how did it shape your artistic sensibilities?

A: I grew up in a small town in Kasur, and then I moved to Islamabad at a very young age. The transition from a small town to a city was overwhelming and left me feeling unsettled. I’ve always longed for a place to call home, and this search for home continues making it a central theme in my work, reflecting my ongoing sensitivity for the topic.

Q: Do you see art as a form of personal expression, social commentary, or something else entirely?

A: I’m still determining my role as an artist and what my art means. I see it as personal expression, created from the visuals, sounds, narratives, and ideas around me. For me, art isn’t a tangible object; it’s evidence of what I’ve experienced with my body, mind, and soul. Since most of my work is experience-based, it blurs the line between art and life.

Q: What role does emotion play in your creative process and finished pieces?

A: Emotions are central to my work, especially in two projects: filming my grandmother for Bachpan Ka Mela (Childhood Street Festival), where she recalls a pre-Partition festival, and my recent short film series in Chicago, where I connected with strangers to learn about their experiences in the U.S. I find that when I collaborate with others, the work becomes especially emotionally charged.

Q: Can you walk us through your creative process?

A: My creative process is driven by themes from observation and personal experience, which help me grow both as a person and an artist. After my undergraduate degree at Beaconhouse National University in Lahore, Pakistan, I was nominated by my professor for an exhibition, Dūje Pāse toñ (From the Other Side), about the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan. I collaborated with my grandmother, who had migrated from Jalandhar, India, to Pakistan. While working on Bachpan Ka Mela (Childhood Street Festival), I realized the importance of conversations in understanding our complex world. This understanding deepened when I moved to Chicago in 2022. Feeling lost, I explored the city on foot and by public transport, meeting other outsiders like an Afghan refugee, an Indian retail worker, a woman from Tennessee, and a Syrian barber. These encounters revealed shared human experiences, showing me that emotion transcends boundaries despite our differences.

Q: What mediums do you use in your practice and why?

A: My practice is interdisciplinary; I use mediums that go best with the idea I want to convey, and usually, the process guides me. I have worked with film, photography, painting, and organic Materials like seeds and soil.

Q: If someone were to analyse your body of work, what do you hope they’d understand about you and your journey?

A: I would want them to know and understand my confusion and how I am constantly trying to understand my surroundings, as my practice is not restricted to place or time. Whenever I showed my work to anyone, they would always come and express their experience of the event.

Q: If you had to describe your relationship with your art in one sentence, what would it be?

A: Art is life, and life is about becoming.

Q: How do you deal with the commercial aspects of being an artist, what role does the art market play in your practice?

A: I don’t think about the market when creating my work, and I also feel my work is not commercial. However, at the same time, I also feel there is an audience for what I make. The themes I explore are not unique to me; I’m sure there are other artists who also address similar ideas and subjects. So, while the market isn’t my focus, my work likely resonates with a broader community.

Q: How has the internet and the growing need to be ever present virtually affected your practice?

A: In my practice, I use the internet by posting photographs on my Instagram, which I take nearly every day with my phone to capture my surroundings. For me, the internet serves as a public visual diary. Also, I have connected with other photographers and artists on Instagram, which helps me stay updated on their practice and vice versa of course!

Q: What achievements as an artist do you consider life-changing in your artistic journey?

A: My artistic journey has been shaped by key moments. In 2020, I collaborated on an Aurat March mural in Islamabad to celebrate women’s rights, but it was destroyed by a religious group. This act of destruction taught me the power of art for change and the resistance it can face, deepening my commitment to using art for advocacy.

The second turning point was receiving the Artist Society Award at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, which affirmed my practice and encouraged me to pursue my Master’s in the US. More recently, mentors Unum Babar and Matt Kushan selected me for a group exhibition at the Southeast Museum of Photography, a humbling recognition that strengthened my resolve to pursue further life-changing opportunities.