General holdup in Kashmore by DIG

LARKANA - Deputy Inspector General Larkana Nasir Aftab directives in light of the instructions issued Kashmore Police has intensified snap checking on internal and external routes on Wednesday. Under the leadership of SSP Kashmore Zubair Nazeer Ahmed Sheikh and the supervision of ASP Kashmore Muhammad Ashar, the police team conducted strict snap checking on the entry and exit routes of Kashmore and Guddu cities. During the checking, using advanced technology and the “Search” app effectively, five (05) suspicious individuals were taken into custody, while numerous motorcycles and vehicles were inspected.

The use of advanced technology is making the identification of suspicious individuals and the detection of criminal elements more effective.