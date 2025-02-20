Gold jumps to Rs308,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs3,800 and was sold at all-time high at Rs308,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs304,200 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs3,258 to Rs264,060 from Rs260,802 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up by Rs2,986 to Rs242,063 from Rs239,077. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs90 to Rs3,440 whereas that of ten grams silver went up by Rs77 to Rs2,949.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $34 to $2,944 from $2,910, the Association reported.