Thursday, February 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gold jumps to Rs308,000 per tola

Gold jumps to Rs308,000 per tola
NEWS WIRE
February 20, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs3,800 and was sold at all-time high at Rs308,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs304,200 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs3,258 to Rs264,060 from Rs260,802 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up by Rs2,986 to Rs242,063 from Rs239,077. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs90 to Rs3,440 whereas that of ten grams silver went up by Rs77 to Rs2,949.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $34 to $2,944 from $2,910, the Association reported.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1739949488.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025