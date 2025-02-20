Thursday, February 20, 2025
Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high
Web Desk
10:22 PM | February 20, 2025
The price of gold in Pakistan reached an all-time high on Thursday, mirroring trends in the global market.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs1,000, setting a new record at Rs309,000. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs857, reaching Rs264,917.

In the international market, gold prices also saw an upward trend, rising by $9 to reach $2,953 per ounce, with an additional premium of $20.

Meanwhile, the price of 24-karat silver in the local market saw a significant increase of Rs28, reaching Rs3,468 per tola.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1740039054.jpg

