Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high

The price of gold in Pakistan reached an all-time high on Thursday, mirroring trends in the global market.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs1,000, setting a new record at Rs309,000. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs857, reaching Rs264,917.

In the international market, gold prices also saw an upward trend, rising by $9 to reach $2,953 per ounce, with an additional premium of $20.

Meanwhile, the price of 24-karat silver in the local market saw a significant increase of Rs28, reaching Rs3,468 per tola.