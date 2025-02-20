Government employees protest pension reforms in Islamabad

Government employees took to the streets of the federal capital on Tuesday, protesting against the pension reforms introduced by the government. The demonstration led to roadblocks and clashes with police near Secretariat Chowk.

A heavy contingent of police, led by senior officers including the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Superintendent of Police (SP), was deployed to manage the situation after protesters shut both gates of the government secretariat. Skirmishes broke out as employees continued their demonstration, demanding a rollback of the new pension policies.

The protesters are calling for the withdrawal of the pension reforms implemented on January 1, 2025. They are also demanding an end to what they describe as discriminatory policies, along with a 10% increase in disability allowance.

Key pension reforms

The government’s pension reforms, effective from January 2025, aim to reduce financial liabilities amid a growing debt crisis. The key changes include a ban on dual pensions and the discontinuation of multiple pensions for individuals. Additionally, future pension increases will now be calculated based on an average of salaries drawn over the last two years of service, instead of the last drawn salary.

Officials argue that these reforms will save billions annually and align the pension system with international fiscal standards. However, employees argue that the changes unfairly impact retirees and their financial security.

The protests are expected to continue as negotiations between the government and employees remain unresolved.