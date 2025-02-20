Govt to expand BRT bus service to other cities: KP CM

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has decided to expand the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service to additional areas in response to increasing public demand. More buses will be added to the BRT fleet, with new routes covering Ring Road, Bara Road, and Khyber Road.

The decision was made during a meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Peshawar, focusing on the provincial capital’s development. The meeting was attended by Provincial Cabinet members Rangez Ahmed and Sohail Afridi, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary Ikramullah Khan, Senior Member Board of Revenue Javed Marwat, and officials from the Transport Department, Peshawar Development Authority, and Commissioner Peshawar.

It was decided that 72 additional diesel-hybrid buses would be procured to address the rising passenger load, with a six-month deadline set for the purchase and completion of civil works for new routes. The progress of under-construction BRT commercial plazas was also reviewed, with officials informing that the Mall of Hayatabad and the Dabgari plaza would be completed by April this year.

To address traffic congestion, work on the missing link of Ring Road will be prioritized, with full funding allocated for its timely completion. Additionally, seven new underpasses will be constructed at various locations on Ring Road and University Road to improve traffic flow. Feasibility studies for these underpasses will be completed within two months, while obstacles disrupting traffic on University Road will be removed within one month. A direct road link between the Industrial Estate and the Northern Bypass will be included in the next Annual Development Program.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Peshawar’s development is a top priority, and financial constraints will not hinder progress. He highlighted that the BRT project plays a vital role in reducing air pollution and will be further improved for public convenience. It was also decided to introduce BRT-style bus services in the divisional headquarters, with feasibility studies for Mardan, Swat, Abbottabad, and D.I. Khan to be completed within one month.

CM announces BoK’s transition to Islamic banking

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has announced the transition of the Bank of Khyber (BoK) to a fully Islamic banking system. The announcement was made on Wednesday at an event attended by key dignitaries.

Among the attendees were cabinet member Muzamil Aslam, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance Ikramullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Aamer Sultan Tareen, Secretary Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with members of the Bank of Khyber’s Board of Directors and its management.

Hassan Raza, Managing Director and CEO of BoK, thanked the guests and highlighted the bank’s journey from 1991 to 2025. He also shared the bank’s future strategy, emphasizing a diversified product portfolio and the expansion of its branch network. The event’s highlight was the official declaration of BoK’s transition to a fully Shariah-compliant Islamic bank by the chief minister.

Established in 1991, BoK was granted commercial bank status by the State Bank of Pakistan in 1994. It currently operates in 126 cities across Pakistan with a network of over 280 branches and sub-branches.

Chief Minister Gandapur acknowledged BoK’s contribution to providing financial services across the province, creating opportunities, and supporting individuals and businesses. He emphasized the bank’s role in fostering economic growth and development in the region.