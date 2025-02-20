Thursday, February 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Green Pakistan Initiative focuses on sustainable agriculture

Green Pakistan Initiative focuses on sustainable agriculture
Web Desk
2:03 PM | February 20, 2025
National

The Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI), under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), is working to strengthen the agricultural sector while prioritizing environmental protection.

With a focus on sustainability, GPI aims to introduce eco-friendly farming methods to enhance agricultural productivity. Efforts are underway to convert barren lands in Cholistan into cultivable farmland using modern irrigation techniques, ensuring long-term agricultural stability.

A key milestone in this initiative is the establishment of 25 Green Agri Malls and Smart Agri Farms across Punjab, promoting innovation in the sector. Additionally, model farms in Pirwal and Muzaffargarh have been developed to educate farmers on modern agricultural techniques, equipping them with knowledge to boost yields efficiently.

The initiative marks a significant step toward sustainable agriculture, aligning with broader national goals of food security and environmental conservation.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1740039054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025