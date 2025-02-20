Green Pakistan Initiative focuses on sustainable agriculture

The Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI), under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), is working to strengthen the agricultural sector while prioritizing environmental protection.

With a focus on sustainability, GPI aims to introduce eco-friendly farming methods to enhance agricultural productivity. Efforts are underway to convert barren lands in Cholistan into cultivable farmland using modern irrigation techniques, ensuring long-term agricultural stability.

A key milestone in this initiative is the establishment of 25 Green Agri Malls and Smart Agri Farms across Punjab, promoting innovation in the sector. Additionally, model farms in Pirwal and Muzaffargarh have been developed to educate farmers on modern agricultural techniques, equipping them with knowledge to boost yields efficiently.

The initiative marks a significant step toward sustainable agriculture, aligning with broader national goals of food security and environmental conservation.