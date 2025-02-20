Human Cost of Climate Change

Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century, and nations worldwide are grappling with how to address it effectively. Pakistan, classified as one of the world’s red zone countries, acutely feels its diverse and devastating impacts. With landscapes ranging from arid deserts to irrigated plains and lush green valleys, Pakistan is highly vulnerable to climate change. Rising temperatures, heatwaves, frequent floods, droughts, erratic weather patterns, and the increasing frequency of natural disasters not only pose environmental challenges but also exacerbate socioeconomic and political issues, including migration and conflict.

Despite contributing less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan ranks among the ten countries most affected by climate change. The nation faces rising temperatures, glacial melt in the northern regions, erratic monsoon patterns, and prolonged droughts in the south. These changes have dire consequences for agriculture, water resources, and biodiversity, impacting millions of livelihoods.

The 2022 floods, which submerged one-third of the country and displaced over 33 million people, serve as a stark reminder of climate change’s catastrophic impact. In the long term, such climate-induced disasters deepen poverty, reduce access to essential resources, and create new vulnerabilities for already marginalised communities.

Climate change is a significant driver of migration in Pakistan. Natural disasters such as floods, droughts, and landslides force people to leave their homes in search of safety, employment, and better living conditions. Rural communities, dependent on agriculture and livestock, are particularly at risk. When crops fail or water sources dry up, these populations are compelled to migrate to urban areas, leading to unplanned urbanisation.

Major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad struggle to accommodate the growing influx of climate migrants. The lack of adequate infrastructure, housing, and basic services results in the proliferation of informal settlements, where residents endure poor living conditions and limited access to education and healthcare.

The mass movement of people due to climate change has created social, economic, and political tensions in Pakistan. Competition for limited resources—such as water, food, and jobs—often leads to conflicts between migrants and host communities. The strain on urban infrastructure exacerbates inequalities and fosters resentment among local populations.

The 2022 floods in Sindh and Balochistan were particularly devastating. In areas like Dadu, Larkana, and Jacobabad, millions were displaced, intensifying the urban housing crisis. Similarly, accelerated glacial melt in Gilgit-Baltistan has triggered unpredictable floods and landslides, displacing mountain communities and pushing them towards the plains. Meanwhile, the Indus River Delta is shrinking due to rising sea levels and reduced water flow, forcing coastal communities in districts like Thatta and Badin to abandon their agricultural lands and migrate inland.

In rural areas, disputes over diminishing water resources have led to tribal and inter-community conflicts, particularly in water-scarce regions of Sindh and Balochistan. The absence of comprehensive policies to address climate-induced migration leaves affected populations vulnerable, further escalating tensions.

Addressing the intersection of climate change, migration, and conflict in Pakistan requires a multi-faceted approach. First, the government must prioritise climate adaptation and mitigation strategies. Investing in resilient infrastructure, sustainable water management, and early warning systems for disasters can significantly reduce community vulnerability.

Second, policies promoting equitable resource distribution and effective urban planning must be implemented to integrate climate migrants without deepening social tensions. Inclusive governance, involving both migrants and host communities, is crucial for designing sustainable interventions.

Third, international support and collaboration are essential to strengthening Pakistan’s capacity to combat climate change. Developed nations must fulfil their commitments to provide financial and technical assistance to countries like Pakistan, which suffer the consequences of a crisis they did not create.

Beyond immediate relief efforts, long-term sustainable development policies must be implemented to enhance resilience among vulnerable communities. Strengthening climate governance, investing in green infrastructure, and promoting climate-smart agriculture can help mitigate migration pressures. Pakistan must take bold steps to turn this crisis into an opportunity for sustainable development and resilience-building, ensuring that climate change does not dictate the fate of its people.

Kashif Rehman

The writers has over 20 years of experience in development and humanitarian sector. He currently serves as a Technical Advisor for Climate Change at GIZ. He can be reached at zahoor.kashif@gmail.com