ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in opener against New Zealand

Pakistan has been fined 5 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against in the opening match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Match referee Andy Pycroft from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel imposed the sanction after Mohammad Rizwan’s side was found to be one over short of the required target, even after time allowances were considered.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined five percent of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time.

Rizwan accepted the penalty without contesting, eliminating the need for a formal hearing. The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, along with third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Alex Wharf.