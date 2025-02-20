IFA takes bold steps to cut salt intake, promotes healthier eating

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) partnering with the Impact International Research Organisation has announced a new initiative to tackle the health risks linked to excessive salt consumption. Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr. Tahira Siddique said that the authority plans to enforce stricter sodium guidelines, raise public awareness, and encourage healthier eating habits. This move aims to address the rising prevalence of chronic diseases caused by high salt intake, such as hypertension, heart disease, and kidney problems. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), individuals should consume no more than 5 grams of salt daily. However, in Pakistan, the average daily intake exceeds 9 grams, largely due to the widespread consumption of processed and packaged foods, she said. Dr. Tahira explained that excessive salt consumption is a major contributor to serious health conditions, including high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease. The IFA’s primary focus is on regulating sodium levels in processed and packaged foods.