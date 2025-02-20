IHC grants bail to over 120 PTI workers arrested during protest

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has approved the bail of more than 120 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were detained during the November 26 protest, ordering their immediate release.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif heard the bail petitions, with lawyers Ali Bukhari, Babar Awan, and Murtaza Toori representing the detainees.

The court granted bail against surety bonds of PKR 20,000 and instructed all released individuals to submit an affidavit at the police station, affirming they would refrain from similar activities in the future.

Several PTI workers were taken into custody during the protest, prompting legal efforts for their release.