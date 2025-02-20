Thursday, February 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IHC grants bail to over 120 PTI workers arrested during protest

IHC grants bail to over 120 PTI workers arrested during protest
Web Desk
3:41 PM | February 20, 2025
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has approved the bail of more than 120 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were detained during the November 26 protest, ordering their immediate release.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif heard the bail petitions, with lawyers Ali Bukhari, Babar Awan, and Murtaza Toori representing the detainees.

The court granted bail against surety bonds of PKR 20,000 and instructed all released individuals to submit an affidavit at the police station, affirming they would refrain from similar activities in the future.

Several PTI workers were taken into custody during the protest, prompting legal efforts for their release.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1740039054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025