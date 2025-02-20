IHC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail to appear in person

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday summoned the Superintendent Adiala Jail to appear in person before the court on the next hearing. A single bench of IHC comprising acting Chief Justice of IHC Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar issued the directions while hearing a petition seeking contempt case against the Superintendent Adiala Jail for not arranging a meeting of former prime minister Imran Khan with his family members and friends.

Faisal Chaudhry Advocate represented the PTI founder and stated that this court vide its order dated 26-02-2024 disposed of the title petition along with WP No.623/ 2024 with directions to ensure the petitioner’s meetings with friends and family in accordance with jail manual, plus certain directions have been issued to the respondent jail authorities to ensure lawful treatment to the petitioner’s lawyers. He stated that it is regrettably submitted, that the respondents in complete disregard of the above referred orders/ directions issued by this court, blatantly flouted the court orders without fear, upon which the petitioner was constrained to file criminal originals No. 185/2024, 204/2024, 242/2024 & Criminal Original 258/2024.

He added that this court most graciously vide its order dated 13-09-2024, disposed of the same with directions that in case, the respondent deny meeting with the persons mentioned in the list provided by the petitioner or his coordinator, the petitioner may file appropriate application before this Court. He argued that the respondents acting in complete illegal and unlawful manner designed a nefarious plan to circumvent the directions of this court and imposed a complete ban on petitioner’s access to his family, lawyers even to his doctors, till unlimited period without following any law. It deems pertinent to submit that the respondents kept petitioner’s access from 3rd day of October 2024 and till this Court indulged and ensured the petitioner’s meeting with his three counsels, while passing order in criminal original No.242 Faisal Fareed Vs Noor Amen Mengal etc.

The counsel further said that the petitioner in pursuant to the order dated 13-09-2024 and agreed SOPS provided list of the people under his signatures and handed over to the jail authorities on regular basis to have meeting on every Tuesday and Thursday. Therefore, he submitted that from past 16 weeks his meetings with friends scheduled on every Thursday, have been constantly denied by the respondent jail authorities. It is further submitted that in spite of clear court orders weekly call with his kids has only been allowed for two or three times that too after court indulgence.

In this regard, Faisal added that the petitioner lately provided list of six personals to the respondent No.3 during the trial proceedings in Central Jail Adyala. The list of the personals included Timur Khan Jhagra, Adil Bazai, Mussadig Abbasi, Muzamil Aslam, Shahid Khatak and Haleem Adil sheikh. Therefore, like previously these personals who come from far flung areas to meet the petitioner, were made to wait for long hours outside the Central Jail Adiala and later the meet with the petitioner was refused by the respondent No.3 without citing any cogent and plausible reason.

He contended that the respondents in complete disregard of the above referred orders, illegally and unlawfully imposed restrictions on petitioner’s scheduled meetings with family, lawyers and his associates/ friends. It is pertinent to submit that the petitioner meetings are allowed under the Prison Act and Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978. The counsel mentioned that it is important to submit that the petitioner, during the month of October 2024, was subjected to inhuman and brutal treatment by the respondent jail authorities on the whims of incumbent government and he was denied access to his lawyers and family members in absolute derogation of law and in a square violation of this court’s orders. He contended that the respondents, have intentionally committed contempt of this court by willfully flouting the orders passed by this court and by not following the directions passed in several orders.

“The respondents in all malafide intent have adopted a reckless defiant attitude and they intently create impediments and hurdles in the implementation and execution of the orders passed by this Court,” said the petition. It added that the undersigned counsel is extremely worried about well being of his client and his client is former prime minister of Pakistan and leader of millions of Pakistanis around the globe. It further said, “His safety, and health cannot be left in the hands of respondent No.3 and it can only be ensured by ensuring uninterrupted scheduled visits according to SOPs agreed between the petitioner read with the orders passed by this court.” Therefore, the counsel prayed that the respondents may be proceeded for the contempt proceedings for disregarding and flouting the court order dated 16-02-2024, 13-09-2024 & 8-11-2024 passed by this court, under Article 204 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 read with sections 3 and 5 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003 read with the High Court Rules and Orders. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the petition till February 27 for further proceedings.