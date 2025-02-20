Imam-ul-Haq replaces injured Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad

Imam-ul-Haq has been named as Fakhar Zaman’s replacement in Pakistan’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The 27-year-old left-hander, who has amassed 3,138 runs in 72 ODIs at an average of 48.3, will fly to Dubai on the first available flight.

Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering an oblique tear while fielding against New Zealand in Karachi. As a result, he will miss Pakistan’s highly anticipated clash against India in Dubai on Sunday.

Zaman played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s historic Champions Trophy triumph in 2017, scoring a match-winning century in the final against India.

Pakistan had already suffered a setback with Saim Ayub’s injury, as he was ruled out after twisting his ankle during the Test series in South Africa.

Updated Pakistan Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.