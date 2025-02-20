Imran true leader of people, says Barrister Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has responded to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s recent statement, saying she wishes PTI founding chairman Imran Khan would write her a letter, but this will never happen. He described Imran Khan as the true leader of the people, while calling Maryam Nawaz the leader of Form 47.

Barrister Saif accused Maryam Nawaz of replicating every project initiated by Imran Khan, from the construction of a cancer hospital to other welfare initiatives. He claimed that her frequent mentions of Imran Khan in speeches indicate her fear of his political influence and popularity.

He further stated that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz remain dissatisfied even after assuming power, while Imran Khan remains resilient despite being in jail.

According to him, Imran Khan is free in spirit and remains a hero to the people, whereas those in power are proving ineffective.

He advised Maryam Nawaz to prioritize addressing public issues, including inflation, unemployment, and record-high debt, instead of focusing on Imran Khan. He stressed that mere statements and announcements will not help the people without concrete actions for their welfare.