International Day of Social Justice observed

The International Day of Social Justice is being observed on Thursday, aiming to raise awareness about global social justice issues and encourage efforts to combat poverty, unemployment, and social exclusion.

In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the government's commitment to fostering an inclusive society. He emphasized that the 'Uraan Pakistan' program is designed to promote equality and ethics, ensuring social justice for all citizens.

The Prime Minister announced the launch of a digital platform that integrates various social welfare services, enabling persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups to access tailored support promptly.

He further stated that several initiatives have been introduced to protect the rights of citizens and eliminate biases and prejudices that hinder national progress. The Prime Minister reiterated the need for collective action to address key social justice challenges, including poverty, gender inequality, and discrimination.

Emphasizing the significance of inclusive societies, Shehbaz Sharif called for stronger measures to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all individuals, fostering a just and equitable future.