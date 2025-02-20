IPRI roundtable calls for new provinces to improve governance

A roundtable discussion at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Wednesday highlighted the need for new provinces to enhance governance and public service delivery.

The event gathered politicians, public policy experts, academics, and media professionals. Speakers included former governors Owais Ahmad Ghani, Shakeel Durrani, Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, Daniyal Aziz, Muhammad Hassan, and Zubaida Jalal, among others.

Participants emphasized that creating new provinces was essential for addressing governance challenges and national security concerns. Punjab’s vast size—larger than 196 countries—was cited as a key factor necessitating boundary adjustments and resource redistribution. Options discussed included converting administrative units into provinces or merging districts into new regions.

The discussion also pointed to political resistance from regional elites and parties as a major hurdle. Speakers suggested forming a parliamentary committee to lead consultations and create new provinces through consensus-driven legislation.

IPRI President Amb Dr. Raza Muhammad opened the dialogue, with IPRI Director Research Dr. Rashid Wali Janjua moderating discussions on the administrative, economic, and political factors driving the need for new provinces.

It was argued that public service delivery, including law and order, civic amenities, and infrastructure, would improve with smaller, more efficient administrative units. Daniyal Aziz stressed that local government empowerment was crucial for governance reforms.

Former bureaucrats Shakeel Durrani and Ishtiaq Ahmed supported converting existing administrative divisions into provinces for better public service management. Participants noted that countries like Afghanistan, Indonesia, and Turkiye, with 34, 38, and 81 provinces respectively, demonstrated the viability of more provinces in Pakistan.

A lack of effective local governance, bureaucratic interference, and unclear financial allocations were identified as core issues hampering governance.

The discussion underscored the need for a structured devolution of power to address these challenges.