Karachi to face water shortage as tanker association announces strikes

STAFF REPORT
February 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Karachi residents will face a severe water shortage as the Water Tanker Association has announced a strike in the city. The strike will begin at 7pm today, and from that time, no water tankers will be seen on the streets. Badshah Khan, the President of the Water Tanker Association, stated that five water tankers were set on fire at Jail Chowrangi. This act of violence has prompted the association to take drastic action in response. Khan further assured that the association will respond to any acts of violence with peaceful methods. The strike, which will halt the delivery of water through tankers, is expected to create significant difficulties for residents relying on tankers for their water supply.

STAFF REPORT

