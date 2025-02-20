KP announces free laptop scheme

(KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced a free laptop scheme for students across the province, calling on the Punjab government to adopt KP’s welfare-driven approach in public service initiatives.

Speaking at a gathering, Gandapur highlighted that KP had already provided universal health insurance through the Health Card Plus program and was now extending life insurance benefits. He urged the Punjab chief minister to introduce similar measures for the province's residents.

"We provided health coverage to our entire population, and now we are offering life insurance as well. Punjab should also ensure these facilities for all its people," he said.

Gandapur further stated that KP would distribute laptops in proportion to its population, matching the scale of Punjab’s initiative.