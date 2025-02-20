Thursday, February 20, 2025
Kundi administers oath to Chairman KP-PSC

February 20, 2025
PESHAWAR  -  Captain (Retd) Muneer Azam took the oath of office as the new Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission at the Governor House on Wednesday.

The oath was administered by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, who was joined by the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, and other prominent officials from various administrative departments. Governor Kundi extended his congratulations to Captain (Retd) Muneer Azam, wishing him success in his new role and responsibilities at the helm of the Public Service Commission.

The event was attended by a diverse group of individuals, including both women and men from various sectors.

