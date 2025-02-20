Lahore Whites edge past Islamabad in a thrilling finish to extend winning streak

LAHORE - Lahore Region Whites continued their dominance in the National Under-15 Cup 2024-25, clinching a nail-biting four-run victory over Islamabad Region at Aligarh Ground. This win, their third consecutive triumph in the tournament, solidified their position at the top of the points table.

Batting first, Lahore Whites posted a competitive 194/6 in 45 overs, powered by a well-compiled 47 from Abdul Wasay Samar, a crucial 46 by Abdul Rameez, and a steady 35 from Arshman Butt. Islamabad’s M Ali Nasir was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2/42.

In response, Islamabad Region fought hard, with M Taimur leading the charge with a valiant 69, supported by Imran Farooq’s 33.

However, Lahore Whites’ bowlers held their nerve in the final moments, dismissing Islamabad for 190 in 44.5 overs.

Abdul Rameez (2/30) and Ayyan Salman Butt (2/48) delivered crucial breakthroughs, ensuring Lahore Whites’ thrilling win.

For his stellar all-round performance—scoring 46 runs and taking 2 wickets for 30—Abdul Rameez was deservedly named man of the match.