Let Girls Learn

“We cannot succeed when half of us is held back.”

–Malala Yousafzai

In a quiet village in northern Pakistan, 15-year-old Fauzia steps out of her mud-brick house, ignoring the whispers of disapproval around her. She walks miles to school, defying the silent rules that dictate a girl’s place is at home, cooking and cleaning. Every day, she’s reminded that education isn’t meant for girls like her. And yet, she walks. Because she knows that learning is the only way to change her future.

Fauzia’s story is neither rare nor new. Across Pakistan and the world, millions of girls wake up to the same reality—cultural taboos, economic struggles, and political indifference blocking their path to education. Yet, they persist. At the recent Girls’ Education Conference in Islamabad, policymakers and activists sat in air-conditioned halls, debating reforms and funding. Malala Yousafzai, ever the relentless advocate, reminded the world: “Education is not a privilege; it is a right.” But beyond those polished speeches and policy papers, reality loomed. Somewhere, a girl was told books wouldn’t feed her family. Another was forced into marriage before she could finish school. The usual promises were made—yet across the world, girls are still punished for wanting to learn.

The reasons are many, but they all point to the same truth: these barriers are not accidental. They are enforced. In many communities, a girl’s education is still seen as a luxury, not a necessity. Families who celebrate the birth of a son often see a daughter’s education as an afterthought—if not an outright inconvenience. Why invest in a girl who will marry into another family? For struggling households, boys are considered an investment; girls, an expense. Educating a son is viewed as securing the family’s future, while sending a daughter to school is seen as a waste of resources. Never mind that every additional year of schooling increases a woman’s earnings by 10-20%—logic is a luxury many cannot afford.

For some, the economic burden of a daughter is best resolved through marriage. UNICEF reports that millions of girls are married off before the age of 18, their futures exchanged for financial relief. A married girl, after all, is one less mouth to feed. And then there are those for whom education is simply not an option. In conflict zones, schools become collateral damage, and when survival is the priority, learning is abandoned. Girls are twice as likely as boys to be forced out of school in war-torn regions.

But if these barriers were simply economic or logistical, solutions would be easier to implement. The uncomfortable truth is that the suppression of girls’ education is often deliberate. An educated woman questions, disrupts, and refuses silence. She demands more than a life confined to the margins. This is not just about tradition or poverty—it is about control. If education truly made women docile, why are girls’ schools bombed? If women were truly inferior, why do oppressive systems fear their empowerment? The very effort put into suppressing girls’ education proves its power. A stark reminder of this came recently in Swat, where explosives were thrown at a girls’ school—another attempt to send a clear message: “Stay home.” But instead of silencing them, such acts fuel more resistance. Governments condemn these attacks, offering promises of security. Activists demand more, because real security means ensuring that girls can attend school without fear in the first place.

In some communities, religion is weaponized to justify restricting girls’ education. The irony is that Islam itself commands both men and women to seek knowledge. Faith and education are not at odds—they are intertwined. The first step toward progress is challenging these myths.

Despite these challenges, progress is happening. Governments and NGOs have launched initiatives that have proven effective. Cash incentives and scholarships have helped increase girls’ school enrollment, showing that sometimes, money can buy progress. Gender-sensitive curricula ensure that when girls see themselves in textbooks, they see themselves in the world. Safe schools and legal protections have improved retention rates—but only where they are properly enforced.

Even for those who make it to school, another hurdle remains. STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) remains a boys’ club, with women facing systemic bias, a lack of role models, and discouragement from an early age. Yet, countries that actively include women in STEM experience higher economic growth and innovation. EU research estimates that achieving gender balance in STEM could increase GDP per capita by up to 3% by 2050, equating to nearly €820 billion.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report found that countries with higher female participation in STEM industries experience a direct boost in innovation and job creation, contributing to faster economic expansion. Yet, systemic bias persists. If the data is so clear, why does the resistance remain? Because power structures resist change—even when it benefits everyone.

Technology is offering new possibilities for girls’ education, with digital platforms and mobile learning programs reaching students in remote areas. Yet, the digital divide remains real. Many girls still lack access to the internet, computers, or even electricity. But some nations are proving that solutions exist. Rwanda’s ‘One Laptop Per Child’ initiative and Bangladesh’s mobile-based learning programs have helped thousands of girls continue their education. Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan once said, “There is no tool for development more effective than the education of girls.” And he was right. Educated women contribute to healthier societies, with studies linking female education to lower child and maternal mortality rates. Gender-equitable education reduces gender-based violence, child marriage, and harmful practices. The evidence is clear—so why is progress still a battle?

How many more generations will be sacrificed before education is treated as a right, not a privilege? Women are already scientists, leaders, and policymakers—but how many more are being lost to cultural bias, economic hardship, and political inertia?

The time for excuses is over. Governments must act—mandate girls’ education, invest in rural schools, and enforce strict penalties against those who block access to learning. This isn’t just about justice or fairness. It’s about the future of entire nations. The time for action is now.

Dr. Tabassum Naz

The writer is Director of National Curriculum Council at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Trainning, Islamabad, and can be reached at tabassum1st@yahoo.com,