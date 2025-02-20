Thursday, February 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LHC sets aside single bench decision to remove NADRA chairman

LHC sets aside single bench decision to remove NADRA chairman
Staff Reporter
February 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday allowed an intra-court appeal, filed by the federal government, and set aside a single bench decision to remove National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman, Lieutenant General Munir Afsar, from his position. The bench, comprising Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal and Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad, heard the federal government’s appeal and announced the verdict, following completion of arguments by both parties. In its appeal, the federal government argued that the single bench’s verdict, which had declared Afsar’s appointment illegal based on a petition, filed by Ashba Kamran, was contrary to the facts. The government contended that it had the authority to undertake the rule-making process under Section 44 of the NADRA Ordinance, 2000, which included the power to amend the rules. It further argued that the chairman’s appointment was made in accordance with Rule 7A of the NADRA (Appointment and Emoluments of Chairman and Members) Rules, 2020, and that when discretion is exercised, there is no obligation to issue a public advertisement or conduct a competitive recruitment process.

Water project for Gwadar from Tajikistan feasibility study finalized

The government urged the bench to overturn the single bench’s verdict and reinstate the NADRA chairman’s appointment.

The division bench had reinstated Lieutenant General Munir Afsar as the NADRA chairman after suspending the single bench’s decision on September 10, 2024.

A single bench, comprising Justice Asim Hafeez, had declared the appointment of NADRA chairman unlawful on September 6, 2024.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1740039054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025