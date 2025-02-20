Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping 12-year-old girl

Rawalpindi - An additional district and sessions judge in Taxila on Wednesday handed down life imprisonment to a man for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2023.

ADSJ Basit Aleem convicted Muhammad Shoaib for raping his maternal niece in the absence of the girl’s father and sentenced him to life imprisonment coupled with fine of Rs500,000. In case of non-payment of the fine, the convict has to undergo imprisonment for six more months.

The incestuous crime was reported to Wah police by father of the victim girl on November 20, 2023. He told the police that his wife had died a month ago and he has five daughters and a son. On the day of the crime, he went to the house of relatives to attend a death in Rawalpindi. When he came back the next day, a female neighbour was present in his house.

“In the presence of the woman, my daughter told me that her mamo (maternal uncle, brother of mother) Shoaib has raped her. She said that Shoaib has already subjected her to rape and has threatened her to kill if she tells someone,” the complaining father had said.

The police booked the culprit under section 376-III (committing rape of a minor) of Pakistan Penal Code. The section describes death penalty or life term jail for the offence.

Separately, the Wah police arrested three suspected kidnappers and recovered three Afghan abductees during an operation on Wednesday, a police spokesman said. The three victims were foreigners — an Afghan woman and her two sons. They were safely recovered within 24 hours of their abduction by Saddar Wah Police.

The suspects allegedly kidnapped the family by inviting them from Afghanistan under the pretext of offering them a visa to a European country.

In her complaint to the police an Afghan woman said that her husband, mother in law and brother in law went with a man named Musadaq to have visa processed for Germany. She said that later the phone of her husband went off and she had not been able to contact with them. She alleged that they had been kidnapped. The Wah police registered the FIR under section 365 (abduction) of PPC on February 16 and launched the hunt.

Using human and technical intelligence, the police managed to recover the three abductees and arrest three alleged abductors namely; Abdullah, Bilal, and Ajmal.