Thursday, February 20, 2025
Minority community members get cards in Khanewal

NEWS WIRE
February 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL - Parliamentary Secretary for Communications and Works MPA Rana Saleem Hanif and Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman distributed minority cards among members of the minority communities under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s welfare programme, at a ceremony here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion Rana Saleem Hanif said every registered member would get Rs 10,500 quarterly payment through the card. DC Salma Suleman said that distribution of minority cards on CM Maryam Nawaz’s orders was a step forward to improve living standards of minority members and added that the whole process was being conducted in a transparent manner. ADCG Ghulam Mustafa, Deputy Director Social Welfare Ukasha Rasool, other officials besides minority community members attended the ceremony.

