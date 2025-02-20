MoltyFoam’s grand lucky draw – A night of surprises, excitement, and a brand-new car!

The MoltyFoam x Changan Grand Lucky Draw at Emporium Mall was a night to remember! With an electrifying atmosphere, a thrilled audience, and an exciting grand prize, this event proved to be a game-changer in the industry.

Hundreds of hopeful participants gathered, all with the dream of winning the grand prize—a brand-new Changan Alsvin! Hosted by the dynamic Sophie Anjum, the event was packed with excitement, surprises, and unforgettable moments.

A Celebration of Trust & Comfort

MoltyFoam has been a household name in Pakistan, known for providing the best mattresses in Pakistan and redefining comfort for years. With the MoltyFoam x Changan Campaign, MoltyFoam took things up a notch by not only offering premium sleep solutions but also rewarding its valued customers in an extraordinary way.

The event was more than just a lucky draw; it was a celebration of new beginnings, loyalty, and trust. Attendees were excited to see who would take home the grand prize, and the energy in the venue was truly unmatched.

How Did the Lucky Draw Work?

To be part of this incredible lucky draw, customers had to:

✅ Purchase a MoltyFoam or Master Celeste mattress

✅ Scan the QR code to register their purchase

✅ Enter the lucky draw automatically

What made this campaign even more exciting was that purchasing a higher-end mattress increased the chances of winning—making it a rewarding experience for those who invested in premium comfort.

The Big Moment: Announcing the Winner!

As the moment of truth approached, the electronic lucky draw system was activated to randomly select the grand prize winner. The crowd was on edge, eagerly waiting for the name to be revealed. And then, the announcement was made:

Tauqeer Ahmad Nasir was the lucky winner of the brand-new Changan Alsvin!

The room erupted into cheers, applause, and pure excitement! Tauqeer, overwhelmed with joy, was speechless at first but later shared his heartfelt emotions:

“This is the happiest day of my life! I never imagined I would win something this big. Thank you, MoltyFoam, for this incredible gift. This campaign is truly life-changing!”

It was a moment of pure joy, as Tauqeer received the keys to his brand-new car—a reward that will truly change his life.

Mini Lucky Draws: More Winners, More Smiles!

MoltyFoam didn’t stop at the grand prize! To keep the excitement going, the event featured several mini lucky draws, where lucky participants won exclusive MoltyFoam gifts:

MoltyFoam Luxury Pillows – Offering ultimate comfort for restful sleep

Orthopedic Back Care Cushions – Designed for back support and posture improvement

These surprise draws added an extra layer of excitement, ensuring that multiple winners went home happy.

MoltyFoam – The Name of Comfort & Innovation

For years, MoltyFoam has remained the best mattress brand in Pakistan, trusted by thousands for its high-quality sleep solutions. The MoltyFoam x Changan Campaign was a way of giving back to customers while continuing to provide unmatched comfort.

By incorporating exciting incentives like lucky draws, MoltyFoam has successfully transformed the customer experience, making it more rewarding and engaging than ever before.

Why Choose MoltyFoam?

✅ Best mattress in Pakistan – Designed for quality sleep

✅ Premium comfort – A range of options for every sleeper

✅ Durability & innovation – Advanced sleep technology

✅ Trusted by thousands – Decades of excellence in the industry

Whether you’re a newlywed setting up your dream home or simply looking to upgrade your sleep experience, MoltyFoam offers the best solutions for a restful night.

Missed This Lucky Draw? Another One Is Coming Soon!

If you weren’t one of the lucky winners this time—don’t worry! MoltyFoam is bringing another exciting lucky draw soon!

Keep participating, keep purchasing, and who knows? The next lucky winner could be YOU! Stay tuned for more updates, and don’t miss out on your chance to win big while enjoying the ultimate comfort of MoltyFoam.