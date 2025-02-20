‘Moral training of youth, accountability key to ending corruption’

Mardan - Commissioner Mardan Division Nisar Ahmed has emphasized the need for moral training of the younger generation, better implementation of laws, and a strong accountability system to eradicate corruption from society.

He made these remarks while addressing an anti-corruption awareness seminar at Bacha Khan Medical College, organized by the district administration. The event was attended by Director NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Ali, President Mardan Press Club Riaz Mayar, District Khatib Mufti Jamil, and Dean of Bacha Khan Medical College Dr Amjad Ali. Deputy Commissioner Mardan Dr Azmatullah Wazir and ADC Finance Fahad Iftikhar were also present.

Commissioner Nisar Ahmed stressed that corruption can be curbed significantly through digitization, good governance, and computerization of land and official records. He added that if people truly believed in accountability and religious teachings about the hereafter, there would be no need for an anti-corruption system.

Director NAB Akhtar Ali described corruption as the root of all evils. He highlighted NAB’s three-pronged strategy, which includes awareness, prevention, and enforcement. He stated that efforts are being made to improve laws and procedures to prevent corruption at the right time.

Dr Amjad Ali underscored the importance of morality and character, emphasizing that the Quran strictly forbids unjust gains. He called for reforms in educational, judicial, and political systems, noting that institutional accountability has weakened due to a lack of enforcement.

President Mardan Press Club Riaz Mayar pointed out that corruption extends beyond financial misconduct to include neglect of official duties and misuse of government resources. He stressed that abuse of authority also constitutes corruption, which ultimately harms the most deserving individuals in society.

District Khatib Mufti Jamil highlighted the religious perspective, stating that honesty and justice are clearly enjoined in the Holy Quran, making it obligatory to follow these principles.

At the end of the seminar, Director NAB Akhtar Ali presented a shield to Commissioner Nisar Ahmed in recognition of his efforts against corruption.