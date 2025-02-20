MS moot held to devise strategies to improve KP healthcare services

Peshawar - For the first time in the province’s history, a Medical Superintendents (MS) Conference was held under the chairmanship of Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Ihtesham Ali, here on Wednesday.

The conference aimed to assess the performance of all MS officers, discuss the challenges they face, and devise effective strategies to improve healthcare services.

The conference was attended by Secretary Health Shahidullah Khan, Director General Health Dr Muhammad Saleem, Director IMU, Chief HSRU, and MS officers from all district hospitals. Director IMU, Dr Ejaz, briefed the forum on the performance of the MS officers.

Addressing the conference, Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali stated that the department is well aware of the challenges faced by MS officers. He emphasized that their performance is being evaluated based on a pre-provided checklist issued by the Health Department. “Ensuring the timely provision of medicines and quality healthcare services to the public is our top priority. Overhauling the healthcare sector is essential for sustainable improvements,” he added.

The Health Advisor assured hospital administrators that as long as they perform their duties diligently, they will not face undue pressure or transfers. “As long as you are working with dedication, I, along with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, guarantee that no one will remove you from your position. If you stand with me, the health department will deliver results. You have been given an opportunity to serve the public—make the most of it,” he said.

He instructed MS officers to establish an effective grievance redressal system and ensure its proper implementation. He also announced that Regional Director Generals (RDGs) would visit hospitals for inspections, and he would personally seek reports on hospital performance from them. He urged MS officers to cooperate with RDGs and communicate their challenges effectively.

Ihtesham Ali further clarified, “I will not tolerate any interference in my department. No one will call you for my personal work. Your only focus should be your job and serving the public.”

Speaking at the conference, Secretary Health Shahidullah Khan stated that a system of “reward and accountability” has been initiated. “Those who perform well will be rewarded, while those who fail to deliver will face disciplinary action. Improve your key performance indicators (KPIs) and report absent doctors so that appropriate action can be taken,” he added.

The secretary also emphasized the importance of patient care, stating that a satisfied patient is the best advocate for a hospital’s reputation. “The way you treat patients reflects the quality of your institution. Ensure that every patient leaves with a positive experience and spreads good words about your hospital,” he advised.