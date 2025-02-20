Muzz launches new campaign

LAHORE - Muzz, the world’s largest Muslim online marriage proposal platform, has launched a bold and impactful campaign, #NiyyatSaafHai, addressing a common yet often overlooked issue within Pakistani society. The campaign focuses on the emotional toll faced by women who invest years in relationships, only to be let down with excuses like “Ghar walay nahi maanay” (“My family didn’t agree”).

A key feature of the campaign is the Marriage Intentions tool on the Muzz platform. This feature allows users to specify when they intend to involve their families in the marriage process and get married. By highlighting this feature, Muzz ensures that users are transparent about their intentions, helping to align with cultural norms and avoid wasting time on relationships lacking commitment.

Muzz emphasizes that strong marriage intentions are crucial to avoid situations where individuals make excuses and keep their partners waiting. If someone isn’t clear about their plans, the likelihood of uncertainty and disappointment increases. With #NiyyatSaafHai, Muzz not only speaks to the modern Pakistani singles but also sets a new benchmark for impactful advertising in the region. The campaign’s blend of humor and societal critique resonates with audiences who have long awaited such honest and creative discussions on relationships. By introducing features like Marriage Intentions and continually addressing societal issues, Muzz is transforming the process of finding a life partner. With this new campaign, Muzz proves it’s not just an app—it’s a movement, empowering individuals and fostering meaningful connections.