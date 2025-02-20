NA body passes Climate Accountability Bill

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Climate Change has passed the Climate Accountability Bill, whereas, the Pakistan Environmental Protection Bill, presented by Nuzhat Sadiq, has once again been postponed.

The lawmaker Nuzhat Sadiq introduced the Pakistan Environmental Protection Bill 2024, informing the committee that discussions on the bill had already taken place with the Ministry of Climate Change. Ayesha Humaira, Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is their minister in charge and his stance on the bill is required.

The bill of Sharmila Faruqi on Climate Accountability Bill 2024 was also came under discussion. She explained that the bill would help companies reduce carbon emissions, ensuring corporate responsibility in environmental matters. The bill also includes a Climate Change Reparation Fund, which will impose fines on companies that harm the environment without involving government funds. The Secretary of the Climate Change Ministry mentioned that the process of creating such a fund had already begun. She suggested that a vote be conducted on the bill, with the results and recommendations forwarded to the minister in charge (PM Shehbaz Sharif). The committee held a vote on Sharmila Faruqi’s bill, which was unanimously approved.

The committee also demanded a comprehensive briefing on the issue of burning dry leaves in Islamabad, which contributes to smog formation. The Director General (DG) of the Environment Wing, CDA, was reprimanded over cleanliness issues in the capital. The DG Environment CDA explained that collection points exist throughout the city to gather dry leaves, to which committee member Tahira Aurangzeb asked, “Where are these collection points? The vegetable market has turned into a garbage dump.”

The Director General of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) said that four private housing societies had been fined due to the lack of a proper sewerage system.

The Secretary of the Climate Change Ministry suggested that the committee work on strengthening the EPA, as it lacks sufficient manpower to effectively carry out its duties.