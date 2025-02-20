NAB files corruption references against Malik Riaz, Parvez Elahi

RAWALPINDI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed two corruption references with an accountability court in Rawalpindi against property tycoon Malik Riaz, owner of Bahria Town, for allegedly changing the nature of the land in Bahria Town Golf City in Murree and encroaching government land in Takht Pari in Rawalpindi. The reference involving revenue estate of Takht Pari also accused former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi along with other government functionaries for allegedly facilitat-ing BTL to encroach upon the government land.

The accountability court is set to start hearing the case from today, a NAB prosecutor told The Nation.

As per available information, the reference involving Bahria Town Golf City project alleges that the BT possessed over 4,500-kanal land in different revenue estates of Murree purchasing from 2006 to 2009. The BT in connivance with then different government functionaries changed the nature of the said land unlawfully and established the housing society. Further, the BT allegedly encroached upon hun-dreds of kanals of land in Murree.

According to the reference, the accused involved in the case has caused lass worth of Rs152 billion to the national exchequer.

The accused in the case include Malik Riaz, his son Ahmed Ali Riaz, Mehboob Shaukat, director of Bah-ria Town; Muhammad Irfan Elahi, then DCO Rawalpindi; Jamal Mustafa Syed, then EDO-R Rawalpindi; Muhammad Asif Qureshi, then DO-R Rawalpindi; Ahmed Aziz Tarar, then TMO Murree; Amjad Saeed, then sub-registrar Murree; Adnan Bashir Kiyani, then Naib Tehsildar Murree; Abdul Salam, then TO Planning & Coordination Murree; Muhammad Naseer Ahmed Khan, then conservator of forests Ra-walpindi; Sardar Fida Hussain, also then conservator forests Rawalpindi; Liaqat Hussain Jafri, then DFO Guzara Forest Division Rawalpindi; Raja Tariq Mehmood, also then DFO Guzara Forest Division Rawal-pindi; Amjad Nawaz, then Range Forest Officer Guzara Division Rawalpindi; Raja Haroon ur Rasheed, also then Range Forest Officer Guzara Division Rawalpindi; Ishrat Nawaz and Tanveer Ahmed, then patwaris in Murree; Malik Mumtaz, then Girdawar in Murree; M Naeem Satti, then patwari in Murree; M Khursheed Abbasi, then Girdawar in Murree; Malik Ghulam Mujhtaba, then naib tehsildar in Mur-ree; Khalid Masood Satti, then Tehsildar Murree; Sheikh Waseem Ali Tabish, then tehsildar in Murree; Rama Nayab Khan, then tehsildar in Murree; M Javaid Gill, then Divisional Forest Officer Murree; and Bahria Town through its CEO and directors.

In the second reference, the NAB has accused Bahria Town of illegal possessing 750 acres of land in revenue estate of Rakh Takht Pari. The land is estimated to be worth Rs355 billion.

The NAB alleged that the Bahria Town in connivance with different government functionaries embez-zled the land and illegally occupied the state land in 2006.

The accused in the reference are Ch Parvez Elahi, then Punjab chief minister Punjab; Javed Majid, then secretary Forest, Wildlife & Fisheries Department Punjab; Ghulam Muhammad Sikandar, then principal secretary to Punjab CM; Malik Riaz Hussain, CEO Bahria Town; Ahmed Ali Riaz, director Bahria Town; Mehboob Shaukat, director Bahria Town; M Jahangir Ghauri, then chief conservator of Forests, North-ern Zone, Rawalpindi; Jamil Ahmed, then DFO Rawalpindi; Muhammad Irfan Elahi, then DCO Rawalpin-di; Syed Jamal Mustafa, then EDO-R Rawalpindi; Muhammad Asif Qureshi, then DOR Rawalpindi; Anwar ul Haq, then Tehsildar Settlement Rawalpindi; Shafqat Ali, then Girdawar in Rawalpindi; Mirza Tasawar Hussain, then patwari in Rawalpindi; Muhammad Nawaz, then Naib Tehsildar in Rawalpindi; Khalid Masood, then Tehsildar in Rawalpindi; Muhammad Abdul Zahoor, then Naib Tehsildar in Rawal-pindi; and Bahria Town through its directors.