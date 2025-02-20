Nawaz vows to foil attempts to create artificial political crisis

Lahore - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif declared on Wednesday that the people of Pakistan will no longer tolerate any attempts to derail the nation’s path toward development, progress, and public welfare. Speaking during a meeting with Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the PML-N parliamentary leader in the Senate and chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, at his residence in Raiwind, Sharif asserted that groups unfamiliar with the core principles and values of politics and democracy will no longer be allowed to orchestrate long marches, sit-ins, or violent protests. “Any attempt to create an artificial political crisis will be foiled,” Sharif stated. He emphasized that had Pakistan maintained the momentum of development and public prosperity achieved in 2013, the country would not have found itself compelled to seek assistance from the IMF or other external sources. The PML-N leader underscored the need for a peaceful and progressive Pakistan, particularly for the youth, who require opportunities to contribute to the nation’s growth in line with their abilities. “By the grace of Allah, the country has once again started its journey of progress,” he remarked. Sharif also called for exposing the malicious motives of elements, both within and outside Parliament, who are attempting to sow chaos and instability. “These individuals lack the capacity to engage in meaningful negotiations or resolve issues through political dialogue and mutual understanding,” he added. The former prime minister urged PML-N members in Parliament to proactively fulfill their roles and maintain strong ties with the public. During the meeting, Senator Irfan Siddiqui provided the PML-N president with a comprehensive briefing on the performance of the party’s parliamentary group in the Senate.