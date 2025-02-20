Thursday, February 20, 2025
Nepra likely to reduce power tariff by Rs2 per unit for January's fuel adjustment

Web Desk
12:09 PM | February 20, 2025
National

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is expected to lower the power tariff by Rs2 per unit as part of the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for January 2025.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) has submitted a petition on behalf of Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (XWDiscos), proposing a refund of Rs2.32 per unit to consumers due to lower-than-expected fuel costs. NEPRA will decide on the matter during a public hearing scheduled for February 27.

According to the petition, electricity generation in January totaled 7.816 billion units. Consumers were initially billed at a reference fuel cost of Rs13.1 per unit, whereas the actual cost stood at Rs10.78 per unit, leading to the proposed refund.

The CPPA-G report detailed the power generation mix for January, revealing that 26.61% of electricity was generated from nuclear sources, 18.92% from imported LNG, 15.56% from local coal, and 10.63% from hydropower. Other sources included imported coal (8.53%), local gas (13.11%), and furnace oil (1.53%).

Senate body examines Uraan Pakistan plan

Separately, K-Electric (KE) has also filed a petition with NEPRA, seeking a Rs4.95 per unit reduction in tariff. The proposed adjustment follows higher electricity charges imposed on consumers in December 2024.

Web Desk

National

