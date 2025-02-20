NUML commemorates International French Teachers Day

our staff reporter

ISLAMABAD

The French Department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organised a special event to commemorate International French Teachers Day. Nicolas Galey, the Ambassador of France to Pakistan, graced occasion as chief guest. The event was also attended by Ambassador of Romania, Dan Stoenescu, and senior officials from NUML.

Earlier in the day, the French and Romanian Ambassadors Nicolas Galey and Dan Stoenescu respectively, met with Rector NUML, Major General (Retd.) Shahid Mahmood Kayani in his office. Director General NUML, Brig Shahzad Munir, and other senior officials were also present in the meeting. The call-on focused on strengthening academic collaboration, promoting cultural exchange programs, and enhancing educational excellence. Following the meeting, both the ambassadors, along with the Rector and DG NUML, joined the celebrations of International French Teachers Day. The event commenced with a welcome address by Dean Faculty of Languages, Dr Jamil Asghar Jami, followed by a speech from Rector NUML, Maj Gen (Retd.) Shahid Mahmood Kayani, HI(M).

Rector paid tribute to French teachers, recognizing their invaluable contribution to language education. He emphasized that French, spoken by over 321 million people across five continents, thrives due to the dedication of its educators. He highlighted that French teachers serve as ambassadors of language, culture, and traditions, playing a crucial role in fostering inclusivity and equality in education. “Teaching is not just a profession — it is a passion and a mission,” the Rector remarked. He lauded modern teaching methodologies for bringing innovation and creativity to language learning. He further noted that educators inspire future generations, nurturing values of diversity, solidarity, and peace. “Like athletes, language educators are champions of linguistic and cultural excellence,” he added, encouraging students to see French not only as a communication tool but also as a symbol of personal and academic achievement.

Addressing the gathering, Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France, expressed gratitude to NUML for its unwavering support in promoting the teaching of foreign languages, particularly French. He acknowledged the efforts of French teachers and the university in organizing the event. Commending NUML’s role in fostering foreign language education, he emphasized that learning French opens doors to global opportunities and personal growth. He reiterated the importance of cultural exchanges and academic collaboration in strengthening bilateral ties. During the ceremony, certificates were awarded to French language students who successfully qualified their DELF exams. Souvenirs were also presented to the French and Romanian Ambassadors as a token of appreciation.

The event concluded with the screening of a French movie, which was enjoyed by students, faculty members, and distinguished guests, according to a press release.