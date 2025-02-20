Thursday, February 20, 2025
Online shopping in EU continued to grow in 2024

Online shopping in EU continued to grow in 2024
Anadolu
10:46 PM | February 20, 2025
Online shopping in the EU continued to expand in 2024, statistical authority Eurostat said on Thursday.

Last year, 77% of internet users bought or ordered goods or services for personal use online, jumping 59% from a decade ago, in 2014.

The highest percentages of internet users who made online purchases last year were in Ireland (96%), the Netherlands (94%), and Denmark (91%).

Bulgaria had the lowest share at 57%, followed by Italy and Romania, both at 60%.

The most frequently purchased goods online in 2024 were clothing, shoes, and accessories, fast-food and catering services, and cosmetics and wellness products.

