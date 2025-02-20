Pakistan claim 2 golds, Iran, Egypt, Tajikistan 1 each in Combaxx 7th Asian Open Taekwondo C’ships

LAHORE - Pakistan’s athletes delivered a stellar performance at the Combaxx 7th Asian Open Taekwondo Championships, earning total 15 medals – 2 gold, 5 silver, and 8 bronze – solidifying their dominance in the competition while Iran, Egypt and Tajikistan grabbed one goal each.

The tournament saw fierce battles among top martial artists, but team Pakistan’s resilience and skill ensured a strong finish on the podium. Among other participating nations, Iran, Egypt and Tajikistan clinched one gold medal each. Afghanistan claimed 2 bronze medals, and Palestine earned 1 bronze.

In the men’s division: -58kg Category: Haroon Khan struck gold, while Siddique Abubakar bagged silver, and Tayyab Muhammad earned bronze, marking Pakistan’s dominance in this weight class. In -74kg Category: Pakistan’s Junaid Faizan clinched a bronze medal with an impressive display of skill and determination. In the +87kg Category: Omar Hamza Saeed secured a silver medal, reinforcing Pakistan’s presence in the heavyweight category.

In the Women’s Division: In -49kg Category: Zahraa Khawar Fateemaah Tuz showcased agility and strategic excellence to win silver. -62kg Category: Pakistan excelled in this division, with Sabira Bibi winning gold, Zoya Sabir securing silver, and Fazila Bibi earning bronze. Hafiza Aslam Khadija also added a bronze medal to the tally.

In +73kg Category: Manisha and Aneeza Imran contributed to Pakistan’s success with bronze medals. The Pakistani contingent’s remarkable performance is a proof of their dedication, rigorous training, and the great support of their coaches and the national taekwondo federation. Their success not only brings immense pride to the country but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring martial artists.