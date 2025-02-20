Pakistan football community welcomes potential AFC Asian Cup Qualifier participation

LAHORE - The Pakistani football community has warmly welcomed the prospect of Pakistan’s participation in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers, marking a significant step forward after the country’s recent struggles on the international stage.

Expressing relief and optimism, football stakeholders have termed this development a positive breakthrough, particularly after the disheartening period of FIFA’s suspension. Hafiz Zakaullah, a PFF Congress member and Senior Vice President of Punjab Football Association (PFA), shared: “The possibility of Pakistan featuring in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers is a breath of fresh air. It will certainly help the football community emerge from the gloom caused by FIFA’s suspension.”

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) faced suspension following a dispute over FIFA’s proposed amendments to the PFF statutes. The newly elected PFF Congress members resisted these changes, leading to FIFA imposing sanctions that further isolated Pakistan from the global football circuit. The suspension not only stalled Pakistan’s footballing progress but also left players, officials, and fans in distress, casting uncertainty over the country’s future in the sport.

Despite the challenges, Pakistan’s Normalisation Committee (NC) has made consistent efforts to facilitate dialogue and understanding between the PFF and FIFA. Zakaullah acknowledged the NC’s role in creating an atmosphere conducive to resolving the constitutional disputes. “The NC has made reasonable efforts to clarify FIFA’s perspective on the proposed constitutional amendments. Their approach has helped in developing a better understanding among Congress members,” he added.

Zakaullah remained confident that Pakistan’s football fraternity would extend full cooperation to FIFA and AFC, ensuring a harmonious relationship with international football authorities. “I am certain that FIFA and AFC’s goodwill towards Pakistan will be met with warmth and collaboration from the PFF Congress,” he concluded.

As Pakistan edges closer to its potential return to international football, the development has reignited hope among players and fans alike, signaling a new chapter in the country’s football journey.