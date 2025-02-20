Pakistan, KSA agree to form joint committee for media production

RIYADH - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday agreed to form a joint committee which would promote collaborations between the two countries for joint production of songs, films and documentaries.

Both sides agreed to this end during a meeting between Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar, and Saudi Arabia’s Media Minister Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari on the sidelines of the Saudi Media Forum. They also agreed on enhancing bilateral cooperation in media fields especially through exchange programme and trainings for journalists. While discussing ways to promote relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the media sectors, and enhance joint cooperation, the two stressed on the importance of working together to combat fake news and propaganda.

On the occasion, Attaullah Tarar congratulated the Saudi Minister for Media on organizing the fourth edition of the Saudi Media Forum.

The Federal Minister said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s brotherly relations are transforming into economic partnership.

The decades-long brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are getting stronger with each passing day, he added.

Saudi Arabia is a second home to Pakistan, he remarked.

He said under the leadership of the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia had achieved more than the goals of its Vision 2030 that make it hub of commercial activities.

Paying tribute to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his vision, he said the Crown Prince had played a historic role in the exemplary development of Saudi Arabia.

He said that close cooperation between the two countries would help promote peace and stability in the region.

The Federal Minister said that Pakistan is committed to strengthening relations with Saudi Arabia in various fields.

He said that there are ample opportunities for digital investment and technical cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Attaullah Tarar said that the Saudi Media Forum is not just an event but it is an opportunity for the media around the world, including Pakistan, to find new avenues of mutual cooperation.

On the occasion, the Saudi Minister of Media said promoting cooperation with Pakistan in all sectors, including information, is our priority.

He said that a large number of Pakistanis are playing an important role in the development of Saudi Arabia.

He said that the next meeting of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council will be held in Pakistan.