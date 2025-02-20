Pakistan, KSA push for Gaza ceasefire, 2-state solution

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia yesterday called for the “full implementation” of the Gaza ceasefire, provision of adequate and unhindered humanitarian assistance to the people of besieged enclave, early commencement of its reconstruction and progress towards the two state solution to resolve the Middle East crisis.

The call was contained in a statement issued by the Pakistan Mission to the UN on the meeting between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eng. Waleed Abdul Karim El-Khereiji in New York.

It said that the two leaders also discussed the recent developments in the Middle East, including the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

They further underscored the critical role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in addressing issues concerning the Muslim Ummah.

In his remarks, Senator Dar commended the long-standing Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and reaffirmed Islamabad’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening bilateral economic and security cooperation with the Kingdom.

He lauded the remarkable progress made by Saudi Arabia under the visionary leadership of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, and acknowledged Riyadh’s pivotal role in promoting regional and international peace and security.

Recognizing the deep-rooted strategic and economic ties between the two countries, the two leaders reiterated their resolve to expand economic cooperation and explore avenues for broad-based collaboration in trade, investment, and commercial sectors, emphasizing the vast investment opportunities available in Pakistan.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to deepening their multifaceted partnership for mutual prosperity and regional stability, the Pakistani mission said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday urged a fair resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The meeting was held at UN Headquarters on the sidelines of the Security Council’s debate on multilateralism and global governance.

Dar strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinian people and reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for a two-state solution. He emphasized the need for a viable, contiguous, and sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The Deputy Prime Minister raised concerns about cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan and called for UN support in tackling this threat.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to providing humanitarian aid to millions of vulnerable Afghans and promoting Afghanistan’s economic development, particularly through connectivity projects linking Central Asia and Pakistan via Afghanistan.

Dar also underscored Pakistan’s strong support for the United Nations’ central role in addressing global challenges, including peace and security, development, and climate change.

Welcoming the UN Secretary-General’s initiative to convene the Summit of the Future, the DPM/FM expressed hope that the Pact for the Future would be fully implemented, ensuring adequate financial support for developing nations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and meet climate targets.

Secretary-General Guterres, in response, thanked the DPM/FM for Pakistan’s active engagement at the United Nations and acknowledged its contributions to international peace and security, particularly through its UN peacekeeping efforts.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also met with the Foreign Minister and Minister of Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó, in New York.

During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their deep appreciation for the longstanding and multifaceted ties between the two countries, encompassing both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

They reiterated their commitment to further enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations, said a Foreign Office statement.