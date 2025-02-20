Pakistan, Qatar to strengthen cooperation on drug control

Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to enhance collaboration in combating drug trafficking and narcotics control.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Qatar's Ambassador Ali Mubarak Ali Isa Al-Khater on Thursday. The two dignitaries discussed bilateral relations, matters of mutual interest, and avenues for cooperation in various sectors.

The meeting also addressed the release of Pakistani nationals detained in Qatar, with both sides agreeing to work together on the issue.

The Qatari ambassador invited Mohsin Naqvi to visit Qatar, to which the interior minister responded positively, reaffirming Pakistan’s strong ties with the Gulf nation. He also announced that Islamabad will host a Gulf States conference on drug control in April, where Qatar’s drug control chief has been invited to participate.

Ambassador Al-Khater emphasized Qatar’s deep-rooted ties with Pakistan, calling it a brotherly Islamic country and highlighting the importance of their bilateral relationship.







