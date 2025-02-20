Pakistan’s woes persist as losing streak against New Zealand extends

LAHORE - New Zealand continued their dominance over Pakistan, handing them yet another defeat as the Men in Green faltered in their Champions Trophy 2025 openerat the National Bank Stadium, Karachi. Chasing a daunting 321-run target, Pakistan’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure, failing to capitalize on key partnerships and succumbing to a 60-run loss. Despite a resilient knock from Babar Azam (64 off 90) and a late charge by Khushdil Shah (69 off 49), Pakistan failed to chase down 321, getting bowled out for 260 in 47.2 overs. The match highlighted Pakistan’s recurring struggles against the Kiwis, with their bowlers failing to contain New Zealand’s aggressive batting and the batting unit once again falling short in a crucial chase. Chasing 321, Pakistan’s innings never looked settled as they lost Saud Shakeel (6) and Mohammad Rizwan (3) early, courtesy of Will O’Rourke’s disciplined bowling (3-47). Fakhar Zaman (24 off 41) and Babar Azam (64 off 90) tried to rebuild, but a slow scoring rate added pressure.

The middle order faltered, with Tayyab Tahir (1) and Salman Agha (42 off 28) failing to convert starts. Khushdil Shah (69 off 49, 10 fours, 1 six) played a counterattacking innings, but lacked support from the lower order. Matt Henry (2-25) and Mitchell Santner (3-66) ran through the tail, dismissing Pakistan for 260 in 47.2 overs.

Earlier batting first, New Zealand posted an imposing 320/5 in 50 overs, riding on centuries from Will Young (107 off 113) and Tom Latham (118 off 104). The Kiwis suffered early setbacks, losing Devon Conway (10) and Kane Williamson (1) cheaply, but Young held the innings together, stitching a crucial stand with Daryl Mitchell (10) before Latham took over. Young’s well-paced 107, decorated with 12 fours and a six, laid the foundation for an aggressive finish. Latham played a captain’s knock, smashing 10 fours and 3 sixes in his unbeaten 118. Glenn Phillips (61 off 39) provided the perfect finishing touch with his late onslaught, ensuring New Zealand crossed the 320-run mark.

Pakistan’s bowling lacked penetration, with only Naseem Shah (2-63) and Haris Rauf (2-83) making an impact. Abrar Ahmed (1-47) provided some control, but Pakistan’s decision to exclude a specialist spinner proved costly. With two consecutive defeats against New Zealand in recent encounters of Tri-Nation Series, Pakistan’s poor team selection and lack of proper planning were once again highlighted. As they prepare for their next crucial clash against India, the team’s chances of bouncing back look extremely slim, unless the management makes bold decisions regarding the batting order and spin attack.

Scores in Brief

NEW ZEALAND 320-5 (Latham 118*, Young 107, Phillips 61, Naseem 2-63) beat PAKISTAN 260 (Khushdil 69, Babar 64, O’Rourke 3-47, Santner 3-66) by 60 runs.